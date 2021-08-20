Marie Osmond, David Archuleta cancel Aug. 25 show at Ravinia due to pandemic

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 14: Entertainer Marie Osmond sings the American national before a preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Seahawks 20-7. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the area and around the country, Marie Osmond and David Archuleta have canceled their upcoming show at Ravinia.

“We look forward to rescheduling for a future date and can’t wait until we have everyone back together to experience this wonderful show,” they said.

Ticketholders for August 25 should contact the box office via email or phone, 847-266-5100, by September 8 to exchange their tickets for an upcoming performance. They can also get a full refund or can donate the money to Ravinia.

The Beach Boys, along with John Stamos, headline this weekend.