Mariano’s to offer COVID-19 rapid antibody testing

CHICAGO — Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc. announced Thursday that Mariano’s will now offer COVID-19 antibody testing.

The FDA-authorized tests, which are supplied by Whitmire Medical, are available at Mariano’s pharmacy locations for $25 and typically provide results within 15 minutes.

Individuals who believe they may have previously been infected with the virus and are currently symptom-free, are eligible for the test.

Testing is now available and anyone interested can register for the rapid antibody test at: www.marianos.com.