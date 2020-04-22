Map of Chicago suburbs that are requiring masks in public due to coronavirus

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

CHICAGO — There are now 12 suburbs requiring masks or face coverings be worn in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Cicero

Cicero town President Larry Dominick’s executive order mandates employees and customers at essential businesses wear face coverings.

That went into effect April 16.

Deerfield

Deerfield’s emergency order requires face coverings for those over the age of five while working or visiting an essential business.

That order went into effect 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Evanston

Evanston has also issued an order requiring a mask for anyone shopping or working at an essential business.

That order takes effect Thursday at 8 a.m., according to Evanston Mayor Steve Hagerty.

Glenview

Glenview Village President Jim Patterson signed an order directing everyone over the age of five to wear a face covering at an essential business or while using public transportation

The order went into effect Sunday.

Highland Park

The order in Highland Park requires anyone over the age of two to wear a face covering while taking part in essential activities

That order went into effect Monday.

Morton Grove

Morton Grove Mayor Dan DiMaria’s order mandates residents wear a face mask when they are in public settings where social distancing measures are more difficult to maintain.

That order was signed April 15.

Niles

Niles Mayor Andrew Przybylo issued an order Friday requiring masks in public. That went into effect immediately.

Northbrook

Northbrook’s order requires face coverings for everyone over the age of five who is shopping or working at an essential business. It also applies to anyone riding in public transportation, taxis, or ride share vehicles.

The order went into effect 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Oak Brook

Oak Brook will require face coverings in public for everyone over the age two when in a public space. The order does not apply to people out walking or jogging, driving alone in their vehicle, or in their own yard.

That order takes effect 12:00 a.m. Friday, April 24.

Oak Lawn

On Monday, Oak Lawn Mayor Sandra Bury signed an order requiring face coverings be worn in public when social distancing measures may be more difficult to follow.

The order takes effect at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Skokie

Skokie’s emergency directive orders individuals to wear face coverings while working or visiting any business open to the public.

That directive went into effect April 16.

Wilmette

In Wilmette, anyone visiting or working at an essential business must wear a face covering. The order applies to those riding on public transportation.

The order went into effect Monday.