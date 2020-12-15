Man who survived attempted carjacking, shootout in his own Chatham garage shares story

CHICAGO — A man who survived an attempted carjacking in his own garage and ensuing shootout is sharing his story.

With carjackings skyrocketing all over the city this year, some people have been seriously injured and even killed.

Brian Singleton ventured out of his Chatham home at around midnight earlier this month to run an errand. As soon as he pulled into his garage, at least two suspects came at him with guns drawn.

Singleton fought back, pulled out his concealed gun.

“I had my gun ’cause I had a concealed carry card,” Singleton said. “It was right next to me, so I grabbed it and tried to shoot them.”

Singleton said he saw bullets fly everywhere and suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and leg.

His story is not an uncommon tale these days in Chicago. Carjackings have spiked in 2020 and some have ended tragically.

On the same day as Singleton’s attempted carjacking, retired CFD Lt. Dwain Williams was shot and killed during one at 118th and Western.

Singleton faces a lot of rehabilitation as his medical bills mount. To donate to his GoFundMe, click here.