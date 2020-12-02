Man raising funds to help struggling Englewood food shelter

CHICAGO – A man is hoping to raise $5,000 to help a struggling food shelter he used to go to as a kid in Englewood.

The creator of Black People Eats LLC, Jeremy Joyce, said he heard about what’s going on with the pantry and is using his company’s social media platform to reach out to businesses and people for donations.

That food shelter is Feed, Clothe, Help The Needy (FCHN.)

Sheila Price, who runs it, had to step into the role three months ago after her mother Betty Price died.

Right now, the pantry is closed.

“Right now, we are under renovation and we wanna be able to serve the public with good health and make sure everything is safe,” said Price. “Make sure everything make sure they are able to be in accordance with COVID rules.

Joyce said he sees first hand the need in the community through volunteering. Some kids are hungry and do not have basic needs.

“The year, I went I saw a little kid get excited about underwear and toiletries items,” he said. Things I just had access to. Ever since then, it was put on my heart to be a blessing.”

Brown Sugar Bakery stepped in to help his cause. He thanked the company for donating 40% of Tuesday’s profits, nearly $1,000.

“We also believe it is important to give than receive. When we see people in here we wanna step up when we can do as much as we can as possible,” Zoie Reams with the bakery said.

That money would go towards construction costs at the pantry and other goods like groceries, clothes and hot meals.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.