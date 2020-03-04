Man hospitalized with COVID-19 in Arlington Heights has not traveled abroad recently

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A man who tested positive for COVID-19 in Arlington Heights did not get it from traveling abroad, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Wednesday the man in his 70s — who is the third case in Illinois — has not recently traveled out of the country.

He is currently being hospitalized at Northwest Community Hospital. It is unknown at this time where the man may have caught the virus. Health officials are investigating.

The man’s wife, who is the fourth case in Illinois, remains quarantined at home.

The positive test results will have to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab.

Officials have said the couple is in good condition.

The Tribune reports that as of Monday, the health department had tested 102 people in Illinois for COVID-19, and it has said that it’s monitoring about 250 people for symptoms.