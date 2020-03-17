Major retail stores closing, adjusting hours amid coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) — Major retailers across the globe are temporarily closing their doors or adjusting their hours of operation to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

FOX 8 has compiled a running list of stores that have issued operating changes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Editor's note: This list was last updated on March 22.

Abercrombie & Fitch as temporarily closed all of its stores outside of the Asia-Pacific region, effective March 15 until at least March 28. The company is still accepting online orders.

Every Tuesday and Thursday from 7am to 9am stores under the Albertsons banner, including Acme, Safeway, ad Market Street, will offer shopping to senior citizens and other at-risk populations, such as pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems.

Aldi:

ALDI stores across the country will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Beginning March 17, American Eagle will close all of its physical stores in the US until at least March 27. Customers are encouraged to continue shopping the brand online.

Anthropologie has closed all of its stores worldwide, including its partner brands Terrain and BHLDN, until at least March 28.

Apple has closed all of its stores outside Greater China until at least March 27. The company's online stores will remain open.

Aurora Farms Premium Outlets:

Simon Properties has closed its businesses temporarily, which includes Aurora Farms Premium Outlets.

Bath & Body Works will temporarily close all stores in the US and Canada. The retailer will still conduct online sales.

Best Buy:

Store hours reduced to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, March 22.

Starting Monday, March 23, and at least for the next two weeks, we will serve our customers through limited access to our stores and curbside pickup. This will be done with the intent of substantially reducing the number of people in stores (only 10-15 customers at a time) and hours will remain 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The gifts retailer will close all stores until March 30. The company says its employees will continue to be paid during this period.

Calvin Klein's parent company, PVH Corp., announced that they will close all of their stores in North America and Europe through March 29. This also includes Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, Izod and Speedo. Customers can continue to shop online.

Chase Bank:

Closing some branches and adjusting hours. They say to check on the app for updated information near you.

Chico's will temporarily close all of its physical stores until March 31. This includes all of the company's brands — Chico's, White House Black Market, Soma and TellTale.

Costco has joined other big box stores in creating special shopping hours for senior customers.

The bulk retailer said in a statement Saturday that it will open its doors for members 60 years and older ever Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. The special hours will begin March 24.

DICK’S Sporting Goods:

Temporarily closing all retail locations for two weeks, starting at the close of business today, March 18. Plans to reopen Thursday, April 2.

Disney has temporarily closed all of its Disney Store locations beginning March 17. The company has not stated when it plans to reopen. Customers can continue to make purchases online. Disney also closed its theme parks and suspended cruises for at least the remainder of the month.

Dollar General announced Monday that the chain will dedicate the first hour of every business day to senior shoppers and will close an hour early for cleaning and restocking.

The shoe retailer temporarily closed all of its stores in the US and Canada beginning March 17. They have not announced a prospective re-opening date. In the meantime, they are offering all online shoppers free shipping and 20% off your online purchase with code SHOPONLINE.

GameStop has closed all of its storefronts starting Sunday, March 22. Though stores will be closed to customers, GameStop will process orders on a digital only basis, moving to curbside pick-up at stores and delivery.

Gap:

Closed

Giant Eagle:

Starting March 23, doors will open at 6 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays to accommodate shoppers over 60 years old, have disabilities or who are immune-compromised. The general public is welcome to shop starting at 7 a.m. Doors close at 10 p.m. each day. Curbside pickup and delivery will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pharmacy hours will remain the same.

Foor locker is temporarily ceasing operations of all its retail locations in North America through March 31.

Forever 21:

Closed

Giant Eagle: All Giant Eagle stores, including Market District Supermarkets, will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. seven days a week. Curbside pickup and delivery will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pharmacy hours will remain the same. All GetGo locations adjacent to supermarkets will follow the new schedule. Standalone GetGo locations will continue to operate under normal business hours.

Hollister, owned by the Abercrombie & Fitch Corporation, will also temporarily shutter all stores outside of the Asia-Pacific region as part of companywide store closures.

Home Depot will close all stores daily at 6 p.m. Opening hours remain unchanged.

The clothing retailer will close all stores through March 30. During this time, the company says, all employees will continue to be paid.

H&M

H & M, closing all of its retail locations in the United States until April 2, 2020 or until further notice. "We will continue to support our impacted colleagues and their families with two weeks of continued pay," the company wrote in a release. H & M will still be open 24/7 on its website.

IKEA Retail U.S. announced it will temporarily close all 50 store locations across the U.S. starting Wednesday.

The company will temporarily close its stores and business offices until April 2. You can still shop online.

The company has closed all J.Crew and J.Crew Factory retail stores for the next two weeks until March 28, effective immediately. Customers can continue to shop online 24/7.

The company will temporarily close its stores nationwide effective Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m. local time. You can still shop on the store's website.

Lands' End has temporarily shuttered all retail locations through March 29. The company's website remains open.

Effective immediately all the Levi's and Levi's Outlet stores in the US will be closed through March 27. The company's online shopping platforms will remain open.

L.L. Bean has closed all stores from March 17 through March 29. Customers can still make purchases online and via phone.

Lululemon has closed all its retail locations in Europe and North America until March 27. Customers can continue to shop online and using the Lululemon app.

Lush Cosmetics is temporarily closing all 258 stores in the US and Canada through March 29. Customers can continue to shop online.

Macy’s, Inc. will temporarily close all stores by end of business today, March 17, 2020, through March 31, 2020. This includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores. Macy’s, Inc. will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted workforce.

All three Macy’s, Inc. brands – Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury – will continue to serve customers through macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com and through its mobile apps.

New Balance has closed all of its temporary offices, factories, and owned retailers in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe until at least Friday, March 27. At this point, New Balance's website will remain operational.

Nike has closed all stores in the US, Canada, Western Europe, Australia, and New Zealand through at least March 27.

Nordstorm has temporarily ceased operations in its North American stores until at least March 31. This includes Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack. The company will continue to serve customers through its apps and online platforms. They will still offer digital styling, online order pickup and curbside services at their full-line stores, where permitted by local regulations.

Old Navy:

Closing all stores

Patagonia has temporarily shut down all operations in North America, including orders on its website. They will update the public again on or before March 23, 2020.

To help safeguard the safety and well-being of customers and employees, PNC Bank announced today that it will implement temporary retail branch adjustments. As an essential business to the communities it serves, PNC is taking these steps to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, while minimizing disruption of the service it provides to customers.

PNC Bank

The following changes at PNC Bank which will go into effect Friday, March 20.

Temporarily Adjusting Retail Branch Access , operating primarily in a drive-up only mode, augmented with select branches that do not provide drive-up capability, to ensure branch access across PNC communities. Together, about three quarters of PNC's current branch locations will remain open to service customers. The remainder of PNC branches will be closed until further notice. To locate a PNC branch, customers may visit the PNC branch locator.

, operating primarily in a drive-up only mode, augmented with select branches that do not provide drive-up capability, to ensure branch access across PNC communities. Together, about three quarters of PNC's current branch locations will remain open to service customers. The remainder of PNC branches will be closed until further notice. To locate a PNC branch, customers may visit the PNC branch locator. Consistent Branch Hours , for all open locations will be 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, closed on Sunday.

, for all open locations will be 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, closed on Sunday. Offering Essential Appointments, for customers requiring safe deposit box access, loan closings or other banking services that cannot be delivered through the drive-up, by telephone, through the ATM network or via mobile or online banking. To make appointments, customers are encouraged to check the PNC branch locator to find the most convenient open branch.

Pottery Barn's parent company, Williams-Sonoma, has closed all of its retail locations in the US and Canada through April 2. This includes Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, and Pottery Barn Teen. The company is allowing curbside pick-up "as local regulations allow."

Ralph Lauren is temporarily closing all of its North American stores effective March 18. The closure is expected to last until at least April 1. The closures will not impact mobile or online shopping.

CEO Eric Artz notified customers in a blog post Sunday that the outdoor retailer will temporarily close its 162 locations from March 16 to March 27. "I believe that is the right thing for our community," Artz wrote. "In fact, I believe it is our duty – to do all we can to help keep one another safe in this unprecedented moment."

Sephora has closed all of its US stores until April 3. They are offering customers free standard shipping on merchandise purchases made online through 11:59 p.m. PT on March 31.

The brand says their stores locating inside JC Penney will remain open at the discretion of JC Penney and likely on an adjusted schedule. Customers are encouraged to contact their local JC Penney directly for more information.

Summit County Mall:

Simon Properties has closed its businesses temporarily, which includes the Summit County Mall.

Starting Wednesday, the first hour of shopping every Wednesday will be reserved for “vulnerable guests,” according to a press release from the retail giant. Target stores will also be closing early, at 9 p.m. local time, so employees can clean and restock the stores.

Urban Outfitters has temporarily closed all of its stores in the US, Canada and Europe until further notice. Customers can continue to shop online. The company is offering free shipping on orders over $50 and free returns on orders placed in the US.

Vans has temporarily closed all stores in the US and Canada. They have not announced an expected date for reopening.

The lingerie brand has decided to close its online store through March 29. The decision comes after its recent announcement to close all its store locations through the same date. The company said it "will be paying associates who are impacted by these actions."

Vineyard Vines has closed all of its stores through March 27. Their website will remain open.

Yankee Candle has temporarily closed all of its retail and outlet stores until March 31. They hope to reopen on April 1. Customers can still purchase Yankee Candle products at Walmart, Amazon.com, Kohl's, Meijer, Kroger, Fred Meyer and Bed Bath & Beyond.

All Walmart stores and neighborhood markets will open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. until further notice. Stores already operating under more reduced hours will keep those schedules.

Starting on Wednesday, March 18, all Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. and Canada will service customers who are 60 and older one hour before opening to the public.