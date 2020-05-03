Maine West seniors hold car parade for senior citizens

DES PLAINES, Ill. – On Saturday, a group of suburban high schools seniors and senior citizens set out to make each other happy.

Over thirty cars lined up Saturday morning at Maine West High School decked out with balloons and signs.

They made their way over to Oakton Arms Senior Living Facility, where a small group of residents were there to greet them.

“I think it’s really nice that we can come together during the month that we’re supposed to be having celebrations,” said Maine West senior Crystal Bereckis.

With classes done remotely for the rest of the year, the students do not get much of a chance to celebrate the end of their high school journey.

The students handed out cards with special notes to the senior citizens.

“I just told them to hang in there and that things will get better soon and that we are here to support them,” Bereckis said.

There was a chance for everyone to have a smile on their faces.

“First of all, I worked at Maine West for 25 years,” said resident Dagny Gebert. “And it just warmed my heart to see that the young people are as enthusiastic about this as I am. It was great.”

The parade made its way through Des Plaines and Park Ridge, visiting nine senior facilities along the way.