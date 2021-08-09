Lurie Children’s Hospital to require vaccines for employees

In this file photo, used vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital announced that all employees, students, contractors, vendors and volunteers will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 18, 2021.

The hospital will require proof of vaccination as a condition of employment, just as the hospital does with other vaccines and health precautions, while noting that approved medical or religious exemptions can be made.

“The safety of our patients, many of whom are too young to receive the vaccination, and our workforce is our top priority. This vaccination requirement stresses our commitment to the community to help slow and stop the spread of COVID-19,” Lurie CEO Thomas Shanley said.

The announcement comes amid a rapid nationwide surge in the highly transmissible delta variant, which has caused a spike in hospitalizations, particularly among the unvaccinated.

Lurie Children’s has required seasonal flu vaccination and vaccines for other contagious diseases for several years, and currently serves as a clinical trial site for the Moderna vaccine.