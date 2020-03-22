Loyola University student tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO — A student who attends Loyola University Chicago has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email to students and staff, the university said they received news of the diagnosis Saturday morning. Loyola said the student was recently diagnosed, but did not provide an exact day.

The student is at home recuperating in self-isolation and has not been on campus in the last two weeks.

“Our thoughts, well-wishes and prayers go out to the student, along with their family & friends, and entire Loyola community, and all those managing with COVID-19. Please join us in doing the same as one community,” the university said.