Loyola University Chicago requiring COVID-19 vaccines by start of fall semester

CHICAGO – Loyola University Chicago is requiring its students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the fall semester.

In a letter to students Thursday, the university said the decision was made after consulting with health officials.

“Exemptions for medical contraindications or religious reasons consistent with our current policy will be granted,” the university said.

The letter went on to say if students are not fully vaccinated by the start of the semester, they will be unable to live in residence halls or attend classes.

Students will be able to upload their vaccination information in their student portal.

DePaul University and Columbia College Chicago announced similar requirements this week.