Loyola Academy to reopen Wednesday after student exposed to person with COVID-19

WILMETTE, Ill. — After it was closed for two days, Loyola Academy will reopen on Wednesday.

The school canceled classes Monday after officials said a student and the student’s family had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The affected student was in class through Friday, March 6. The student and family are now under a 14-day voluntary quarantine. They currently do not show any symptoms.

Officials said the school has gone through enhanced cleaning.

The a letter sent to parents and students Tuesday below.

Loyola Academy will be open for classes tomorrow, Wednesday, March 11. All practices, meetings, competitions and Spirit Week activities will continue as planned starting on Wednesday morning.

It is important to reiterate that at this time, no one in our community has been diagnosed with or has symptoms of COVID-19. Our student who had contact with an individual who has tested positive for the virus and the student’s family remain in a voluntary 14-day quarantine and remain healthy and asymptomatic. The family continues to cooperate with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) and follow their recommendations. We will continue to monitor this student and all members of our community and provide updates if circumstances change.

As recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), if you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider immediately.

The prudence that we exercised in closing school on Monday and Tuesday was driven by a number of factors. The outlines of this case were brought to our attention late Sunday evening. In the absence of complete information, but based on the concerns we held, we made the decision that it was in the best interest of the school community to cancel classes on Monday. In addition to fact-finding and collaboration with the IDPH and CCDPH, we made the decision to bring in an outside firm to disinfect the school, leading to our cancelation of classes on Tuesday. The IDPH and CCDPH have affirmed for us that it is sound practice to resume classes tomorrow, Wednesday, March 11.

Enhanced cleaning protocols will continue when the building reopens. Large public spaces are cleaned three times a day; classrooms are cleaned every evening. Frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs and handrails are cleaned repeatedly throughout the school day.