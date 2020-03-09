Loyola Academy in Wilmette closed Monday after student exposed to person with COVID-19

WILMETTE, Ill. — Cases of COVID-19 continue to pop up across the U.S., as another school in the Chicago area shuts down over the virus.

Loyola Academy in Wilmette will be closed Monday after school officials report that a student and their family had contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Loyola Academy said the person who tested positive has not been on campus at any time.

The student and family are now under a 14-day quarantine. They currently do not show any symtoms.

The school will undergo enhanced cleaning.



