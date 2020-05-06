Lowe’s surprising isolated senior moms with flowers for Mother’s Day

Moms in some of the hardest-hit areas of the coronavirus won’t be able to go out for a Mother’s Day brunch, but they will get special appreciation.

Lowe’s and Uber are partnering to deliver $1 million worth of flower baskets to moms in some long-term care and senior living facilities.

The home-improvement retailer is working with small business growers and nurseries to have the flower baskets delivered to more than 500 long-term care and senior living facilities in cities such as New York, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Houston, Miami and more.

The baskets will be individually wrapped and include a special note of appreciation from Lowe’s, and deliveries will begin in the days leading up to Mother’s Day.

“Mother’s Day is a special time of celebration between mothers, grandmothers and their children, and our hearts go out to the millions of families nationwide who won’t be able to be with their loved ones this year,” Lowe’s executive vice president Marisa Thalberg said in a news release.

“We hope that these flower deliveries, made possible by our network of local nurseries will bring a spark of joy to the moms and grandmothers in senior housing who may feel alone this Mother’s Day.”

Like most businesses, local nurseries and growers have seen business plummet because of the pandemic. This initiative will help these nurseries and growers, and it will also support the Uber drivers delivering the flowers.

Uber said in a filing Wednesday that it would be laying off about 14% of its staff as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact its business.

There are at least 1,204,475 coronavirus cases and at least 71,078 deaths in the US.

Long-term care facilities have been especially hard-hit: 10,000 residents and staff at these facilities have died from Covid-19 infections, according to an April 23 analysis of state data by the Kaiser Family Foundation.