Losing a loved one to coronavirus often means not being able to say goodbye

One of the most difficult things about COVID-19 is those with severe cases are forced to fight for their lives away from family and friends, leaving those who love them feeling helpless.

Ashley Cooper says she has fond memories of her 73-year-old father Philip, a former Chicago Public Schools teacher.

“He was a wonderful father, he was incredibly supportive,” Cooper said. “He was a physical education teacher, so he used to work out about like six times a week.”

She last saw him in person when they went to lunch on March 3. She stayed away after that because a co-worker had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Her father had been battling what he thought was the flu since Thanksgiving himself, but after he finally went to the emergency room on March 27, Philip Cooper was told he had pneumonia.

“I was a little confused because i thought pneumonia was a symptom of COVID, and she said no, they’re two different, you know, situations. And so I felt better,” Ashley said.

But Philip Cooper didn’t get better, and as he continued to get worse he was finally tested and diagnosed with COVID-19.

Doctors tried to reassure Ashley he would be OK, even telling her he would be discharged in a couple of days because they had treated all his symptoms.

But it wasn’t to be. Two days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, she listened on the phone as her father slipped away. She said it started with a call from a hospital administrator.

“I can hear all these machines going off and people rushing to someone, and I said, ‘Is that my dad?’ And she says, ‘Um, yes. Do you want us to resuscitate?’”

After about 20 minutes, Ashley says they called back and said her father didn’t make it. Now she says she feels a weird sting after not being able to see him before he passed.

“That’s the worst part, it’s not like I was able to say goodbye in person,” she said.

Now she says her sorrow has partially turned to anger over what she feels like could have been done to keep the virus from spreading in the first place.

“He perished from something that I feel like could have been prevented if there was some government officials that would have taken this pandemic seriously when they first heard about it,” Ashley said.

Philip Cooper was cremated. Rather than have a service where only 10 people are able to attend, Ashley said she is holding off until she can have a celebration of his life where everyone can take part.

Even if it has to take place next year.