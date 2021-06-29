Longtime Downers Grove bakery owner dies following COVID-19 battle

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — The beloved owner of a suburban bakery has passed away following a battle with COVID-19.

Chuck Kalousek, owner of Ingram’s Busy Bee Bakery, had been battling the virus for months.

The bakery closed back in March when Kalousek was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19. After 16 days, the 55-year-old was put on life support.

He passed away last Wednesday.

For 36 years, Kalousek was a fixture on Main Street. Arriving at the bakery at midnight to be ready for a 7 a.m. opening – with his signature white apron – he could be seen baking and boxing treats for years.

He lives behind a wife and two children. The Downers Grove community rallied behind the family, donating nearly $200,000 on his GoFundMe.

Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday from 3 to 9 p.m. at Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home and his service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Church; both are in Orland Park.

