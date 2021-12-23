Long lines continue for Covid testing in Chicago area

Thursday, the state of Illinois reported a surge in Covid-19 testing as people continued to line up throughout hospitals and testing sites.

The Illinois Department of Public health is reporting 18,942 new confirmed cases in the last day, eclipsing the old record of just over 17,000 set in November 2020. IDPH also reported 78 additional COVID-19-related deaths.

The spread of the omicron variant has driven the demand just as people are getting ready for holiday gatherings with family and friends.

