Long lines at O’Hare Friday before Thanksgiving reminiscent of pre-pandemic

CHICAGO – Despite new warnings from the CDC not to travel for Thanksgiving, that didn’t stop many people at O’Hare Friday.

The CDC came out with their recommendations to cancel Thanksgiving travel plans just a week before the holiday.

Local airports are telling passengers, if travel is essential, they’re making safety a top priority.

But Long winding lines at O’Hare Friday looked reminiscent of pre-pandemic times. Airline kiosks and TSA checkpoints were busy as passengers packed suitcases, sanitizer and masks.

Even before the warning, AAA forecasted an estimated 50 million Americans would travel for Thanksgiving, down at least 10 percent from last year.

The majority of travelers were expected to drive, but even air travel was anticipated to be down nearly 50 percent this year.

For those who are traveling by plane, O’Hare officials are ensuring people they’re making safety a priority.

They’re requiring people to wear face coverings and keep six feet apart. The airport made touch-free options available for fliers and installed plastic shields for added safety along with increasing cleaning in high-traffic areas.

The Chicago Department of Aviation is also planning to add COVID19 testing facilities at both O’Hare and Midway airports, but that’s not expected to happen until next month.

There will be a testing site that will open at Midway next week- but that’s only meant for residents on the Southwest side, not for travelers.