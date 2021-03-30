Lollapalooza may return this summer if COVID-19 cases drop

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza’s co-founder is pushing to return the festival to Chicago this summer.

During an interview with iHeartRadio, Perry Farrell said he wants to hold the festival in “one capacity or another.” Farrell said he’d like to have it in early August.

But that all depends on the pandemic, and a drop in COVID-19 infections.

Governor J.B. Pritzker’s full reopening plan allows festivals to hold 30 people per 1,000 square feet.

The city is expected to come out soon with new guidelines for events and festivals.