Lollapalooza kicks off Thursday as state’s COVID-19 surge still causing concerns

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza will open its doors Thursday to an estimated 100,000 people, but the state’s surge in COVID-19 cases is still causing concerns.

Health officials have acknowledged there will likely be cases tied to the four-day festival. They are urging people to stay home if they’re sick.

Mayor Lightfoot and festival organizers believe the right precautions are in place despite a surging number of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.

Attendees must show proof of a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test, taken within 72 hours of entry, and masks are encouraged.

The FBI is warning that creating, buying or selling fake vaccination cards is illegal and those who do can face fines and prison time.

Headliners include Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler the Creator and Miley Cyrus. Other performers announced are DaBaby, Marshmello, Illenium, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch — among many others.

