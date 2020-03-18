Local high schools providing meals to students in need during COVID-19 pandemic

DES PLAINES, Ill. — Schools in the northwest suburbs are handing out meals to students who aren’t getting them during the Covid-19 shutdown.

Maine East, South and West High Schools are distributing two-to-three days worth of meals to students who qualify for free and reduced-price breakfasts and lunches.

Students need to fill out the necessary forms and bring their student identification or number to the school.

There are no plans to distribute meals next week in the district because of spring break.