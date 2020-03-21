LIST: Several stores, services available to seniors during pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions are the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Many businesses have designated special hours for those customers

Below is a list of several area stores and their hours. A full list is available here.

ALDI – ALDI stores will open at 8:30am on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and we ask that this first hour is reserved for our most vulnerable shoppers, including senior citizens, expectant mothers, and those with underlying health conditions. ALDI stores across the country will be open for regular hours from 9:00am to 7:00pm daily. Some stores may have limited hours to accommodate restocking and cleaning.

– Tues/Weds/Thurs 6:00am-7:30am for seniors and immunocompromised. Costco – Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:00am-9:00am

– Stores and pharmacies are operating with normal hours. Dollar General – Dollar General’s first hour of operations each day will be dedicated solely to the shopping needs of senior customers. Stores will also close an hour earlier in order for employees to clean and restock shelved.

– Vulnerable population including senior citizens and pregnant individuals are invited to have priority shopping on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 7:00am and 9:00am. Kroger – Kroger is America’s largest grocer—operating thousands of markets over a dozen brand names including Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Fry’s Food Stores, Food 4 Less, Foods Co., Fred Meyer, Gerbes, Harris Teeter, Jay-C Food Stores, King Soopers, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Owen’s Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick ‘N Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler Foods, and Smith’s Food and Drug. Adjusted store hours vary by location, but most are open from 7:00am to 9:00pm or 10:00pm. The store hours vary depending on brand name and market. Please click on the link above for specific store times.

– 6:00am-8:00am daily. Meijer – Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:00am – 8:00am.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:00am – 8:00am. Target – All Target stores will be closing at 9:00pm daily so stores will be replenished and deep cleaned. Also beginning March 18, Target will reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide for vulnerable guests – including elderly and those with underlying health concerns. Target is encouraging other guests to plan their shopping trips around this timeframe.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:00am-9:00am Trader Joe’s – Until further notice, all Trader Joe’s stores will be open from 9:00am until 7:00pm.

– Until further notice, all Trader Joe’s stores will be open from 9:00am until 7:00pm. Walgreens – Stores and pharmacies are operating with normal hours.

– Walmart U.S. stores will adjust operating hours to 7:00am to 8:30pm. Stores that open later than 7:00am will continue their regular starting hours. Beginning March 24, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. Our pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time. Stores will have limits for customers in certain categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food. Whole Foods – Starting on Wednesday, March 18, all Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. and Canada will service customers who are 60 and older one hour before opening to the general public, under the new adjusted hours posted on the store’s web page