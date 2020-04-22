Chicago’s 1st coronavirus antibody testing site now open in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — An express care facility in Lincoln Park is among the first in the area to offer testing for COVID-19 antibodies.

Innovative Express Care’s test delivers results within two to five days to determine if a patient has been exposed to COVID-19.

Motorists who have made an appointment online can drive up to the outdoor testing center in the 2400 block of North Ashland Ave.

“Serology or antibody testing, basically, it shows if your body has encountered the COVID-19 virus before. Once it’s encountered it, within 14 days these IGG antibodies start to appear in our body. And this test detects these,” said Dr. Rahul Khare, Innovative Express Care.

Among those eager to take the test — which is covered by many insurance companies — was Chicago resident Joan Dahlquist.

“We feel that we had it. It started with a fever on March 15. We tried to get tested at that time, but we were unable to. So we’ve been waiting to get the antibody test,” she said.

Dahlquist and her son strongly suspected that they carry antibodies to the virus.

“We can help people, we could visit our elderly parents. We haven’t seen our grandparents in over a month,” said Dahlquist.

If someone has not had COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days, Dr. Khare said he recommends getting the antibody test.

“If you’ve had no symptoms — cough, cold, fever, chills for the last 14 days — we recommend the antibody test. If you’ve had any symptoms, we recommend you getting swabbed for the virus itself.”

Innovative Express Care also offers the swab test.

Appointments are available on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information on Innovative Express Care, click here.