Lighthouse Emotional Wellness Center provides online mental health support

Lighthouse Emotional Wellness Center, a counseling center in the Chicago area, is providing mental health support online.

The free groups can be accessed on our facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/lighthouseemotionalwellness/

The groups we are offering are:

Every Monday 10-11am:

Little Washed Hands: a Free Support Group for School Aged Kids

This Free counselor-led group is designed to provide support for kids who are trying to make sense of the changes that have happened in our world and provide a place for them to process any worries or emotional upheaval they have experienced.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/561815153

Meeting ID: 561 815 153

Every Tuesday 10:30-11:30am and Fridays 5-6pm:

C19 Virtual Support Group

This Free Weekly Virtual Support Group is led by counselors at the Lighthouse and designed to address any anxiety, worries or fears people may have because of COVID-19 and the impact it has had.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/101215164 Meeting ID: 101 215 164

Every Wednesday and Saturday 10:30-11:30am:

Mom’s Support Group

Being a mom is stressful under regular circumstances. COVID-19 only adds more stress, so one of our therapists, April Moritz, put together a group for people like herself: moms who are transitioning to having kids at home full time. We are now moms and teachers, and if you are lucky enough to still be working, employees! Please join her for an hour of supporting each other, commiserating, and stress management. We’re all in this together

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/658144736 Meeting ID: 658 144 736

Every Wednesday 2:30-3:30pm and Sundays 3-4pm:

Addictions Support Group

This Free group is counselor led and provides support for addicts in recovery and their families/loved ones and provides relapse prevention tools as well as a virtual forum to process the challenges facing recovery in the light of the COVID-19 crisis.

https://zoom.us/j/172782440 Meeting ID 172 782 440

Every Thursday 10-11am:

Grieving a Changed World: a Free Support Group for Teens

This health crisis is worrisome enough for adults, it has had an effect on our teens as well. Many are grieving the loss of socializing, the loss of Prom & graduation, and the overall changes in our world today. This Free counselor-led group is designed to provide support for teens who are trying to make sense of the changes that have happened in our world and provide a place for them to process any worries or emotional upheaval they have experienced.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/241965789 Meeting ID: 241 965 789