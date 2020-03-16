Lightfoot tours CPS command center during COVID-19 school closures

CHICAGO — All Chicago Public Schools buildings will remain closed through March30, but Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot stressed Monday the district will try to be responsive to the CPS community.

The mayor joined CPS CEO Janice Jackson, Chief Education Officer LaTanya McDade and Deputy Mayor Sybil Madison for a tour of the CPS Command Center.

Free meals will be provided to CPS students beginning Tuesday. They will be offered between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday at all district schools and some charter schools.

Families can pick up the meals outside their nearest school. Families can also pick up enrichment packets — some work the students can do while they’re out of class.

“This is really uncharted territory for all of us, but I am incredibly pleased at the level of responses that we’ve had we’ve had from all the people within the CPS family and across city government to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to rely support CPS in this time,” Mayor Lightfoot said.

The CPS Command Center will be open Monday through Friday.

It can be reached at 773-553-5437 or FamilyServices@cps.edu.