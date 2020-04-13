WATCH LIVE: Lightfoot announces new measures to support the homeless during COVID-19

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was expected Monday to announce new measures to support those experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chicago Fire Department has already started the process of transporting the homeless from area hospitals to various YMCA’s and hotels in an effort to free up more beds for COVID-19 patients in need of serious care.

The city of Chicago recently opened five new shelters and Illinois has set aside $8 million to help get the homeless off the streets and out of crowded shelters.

It’s estimated that more than 1,200 people experiencing homelessness are still on the streets of Chicago.

“We have 86,000 people in the city of Chicago who are experiencing homelessness when we’re not in a pandemic,” said Doug Schenkelberg, Executive Director, Chicago Coalition for the Homeless. “The fact that we have that number of people experiencing homelessness — that we don’t have a long term solution to that — makes it that much more difficult to handle in a crisis.”