Lightfoot spent more than $280M of COVID-19 relief money on police payroll: report

CHICAGO — A group of Chicago aldermen and community activist groups plan to speak out Thursday about how Mayor Lori Lightfoot is spending federal COVID-19 relief money.

The city received more than a billion dollars in relief funds in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chicago Tribune reports more than $280 million was spent on police payroll.

The budget office says it covered costs such as wellness checks on residents, airport security when travelers were screened for COVID-19, security at McCormick Place’s temporary hospital and security at testing sites.

Activists say more money should have been focused on small businesses, housing and rent relief, as well as public health programs.