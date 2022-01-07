Lightfoot speaks with WGN News as CPS classes canceled for 3rd day in a row

CHICAGO – As Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union continue to fight over in-person learning, Mayor Lightfoot joined the WGN Evening News at 4.

Lightfoot spoke with Lourdes Duarte and Ben Bradley amid the third consecutive day of class being canceled over the issue.

When asked if parents can expect classes to be canceled on Monday, Lightfoot mentioned recent progress at the bargaining table, but said the deal needs to be “fair, reasonable and covers the entire school year.”

“I’m not going to go back to the table again and again and again and say ‘pretty please’ to the CTU leadership, to get our kids in school.”

The union, which voted this week to revert to online instruction, told teachers not to show up to schools starting Wednesday while both sides negotiate. The move just two days after students returned from winter break prompted district officials to cancel classes for students in the roughly 350,000-student district during negotiations, saying there’s no plan to return to districtwide remote instruction.

A group of parents also filed a lawsuit late Thursday trying to force teachers back into classrooms, alleging that the union’s actions are an illegal strike.

“My job as mayor is to make sure I’m an advocate for those parents and those students who have to be put first in this,” she said. “This isn’t just about the teachers, we love our teachers and students love their teachers, but we got to make sure that parents’ voices and student voices are part of this discussion.

The Chicago Teachers Union has a press conference scheduled for 5 p.m. and parents wait to hear if classes will be canceled for the fourth consecutive day on Monday.