Lightfoot says federal government ‘must step up’ supply of COVID-19 vaccine

CHICAGO — Another step forward in the battle against COVID-19 as Chicago health care workers receive their second round of vaccinations — but Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she’s still angry the vaccines are not coming fast enough.

A visibly angry Mayor Lightfoot held a press conference Tuesday morning, sending an urgent message to Washington. She is not pleased, with what she says, has been an inadequate supply of COVID-19 vaccine.

“The federal government absolutely, 100% must step up. Must bring together the pharmaceutical companies. Must make sure there is much wider spread production of the vaccine so that we can bring hope to our residents,” Lightfoot said.



A ceremony was held at Norwegian American Hospital in Humboldt Park, celebrating a milestone after the first five frontline hospital workers to get their first dose of vaccine last month — are now receiving their second booster shot.

The city health department reporting that it’ll likely take the rest of January to finish vaccinating front line hospital and clinic health workers, nurses, doctors, and others. Which is a much slower timeline than everyone had hoped for.

Initially, the Trump administration promised 20 million vaccines nationwide before the end of 2020.

“We were promised 20 million doses by the end of 2020. The federal government came nowhere close to meeting that mark. Lives are at stake. It is essential, essential, that in the waning days of this current administration, and the incoming administration, that they step up those efforts and deliver on the promises because lives are hanging in the balance,” Lightwood said.

Dr. Allison Arwady says this week the city will receive 16,575 Pfizer doses and 16,200 Moderna doses.



