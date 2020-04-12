Lightfoot launches investigation after smokestack demolished in Little Village

CHICAGO – Mayor Lightfoot has launched an investigation after a smokestack was demolished Saturday in Little Village, causing dust to blanket the neighborhood.

Lightfoot joined 22nd Ward Ald. Michael Rodriguez, CDPH Commissoner Dr. Allison Arwardy and Commissionor of the Department of Buildings Judith Frydland Sunday to hold Hilco Redevelopment Partners accountable for the excessive dust.

The smokestack was located on the grounds of the former Crawford Power Generating Station.

“What happened yesterday was utterly unacceptable and the City of Chicago will never hesitate to enforce its environmental safety regulations to the fullest extent possible when encountering violations like these, big or small,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “My team has already begun the process of working with the Little Village community to remediate the situation, including conducting a thorough review of what took place and strengthening our protocols to ensure incidents like this never happen again.”

While Hilco received the proper permitting to conduct the implosion, the promised precautions taken by the company were not adequate, and the resulting cloud of dust was a “clear violation” of Illinois pollution standards, the mayor’s office said.

Upon learning of the dust, Mayor Lightfoot issued a stop-work order at the site effective immediately. She also has launched investigation into the city’s regulatory approval process and a directive to Hilco to conduct a full clean-up and removal of dust in the surrounding neighborhood.

The city immediately issued a citation against Hilco that will result in a fine. The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) is working to provide residents in the immediate vicinity with masks to protect against inhalation of dust and has launched an investigation which includes obtaining and examining samples of the dust in the area. CDPH will be testing the air quality at the site and in the adjacent neighborhood.

“CDPH is committed to monitoring such projects and enforcing all environmental regulations so that the air we all breathe is clean and safe,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of CDPH. “Our health investigators were on the scene to monitor an approved procedure, for which we were assured the impact to the community would be minimal. See as that this wasn’t the case, the City, working with our partners, has begun an investigation to determine what went wrong so that we can prevent this going forward.”

While this situation is under review, the Department of Buildings (DOB) is halting any additional non-emergency demolitions throughout Chicago for the remainder of the week.

CFD provided support on demolition of stack at the old Crawford power generation plant near the ship canal and Pulaski now being cleared for new development. Occured at 8 am April 11. No problems pic.twitter.com/0BVpxSjJVt — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 11, 2020