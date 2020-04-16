Lightfoot, CPS say all students in temporary living situations will receive internet access, computing devices

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools said Thursday that all K-12 students in temporary living situations will have access to the internet and a computing device during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The devices will be provided through the district’s larger device distribution strategy, according to a statement from CPS.

“I applaud all of CPS leadership and staff for moving mountains to ensure each of our students has access to the tools they need to continue to learn and achieve with their classmates despite the unprecedented challenges this crisis brings,” said Lightfoot.

The district estimates there are approximately 12,000 CPS students currently living in temporary living situations.

Devices will be shipped to schools starting this week, and schools will receive one device for every student in a temporary living situation on their roster.