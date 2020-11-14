Lightfoot: City workers protected from layoffs in 2021

CHICAGO – City of Chicago workers will be protected from layoffs during 2021, according to a statement from Mayor Lightfoot Saturday.

The mayor issued the joint statement with Chicago Federation of Labor President Bob Reiter.

“After many productive conversations, we have come to an agreement to avert any layoffs of City workers in the 2021 budget. This will ensure Chicago’s public workers, the backbone of our neighborhoods, maintain their jobs and health insurance while also protecting the critical services Chicagoans rely on during these unprecedented times. We are committed to continue working together to identify places where we can partner on savings.”

Last month, Mayor Lightfoot unveiled her budget plan as the city faces a $1.2B shortfall.

Among the options to increase funds, a $94 million property tax hike, along with a hike in Chicago’s gas tax.

The property tax hike on the table would, by the city’s estimate, mean that the owner of a median home valued at $250,000 would see a $56 annual increase in their property tax bill.