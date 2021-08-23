Lightfoot: City employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19

CHICAGO — In an event Monday afternoon, Mayor Lightfoot said that city employees will “absolutely” need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

While speaking at a press conference for planned investments on the South and West sides, Mayor Lightfoot said that they’re working with labor organizations to require all city employees to be vaccinated.

She said that an announcement will be released in the next few days.

On Friday, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced that all county employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October.

However, the mandate does not affect Cook County’s separately elected offices. The mandate applies to over 2,000 county employees who work in health care, technology and highways as well as land and safety.