First COVID-19 vaccinations could be available in Chicago as early as next week, mayor says

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and health officials announced Wednesday the first COVID-19 vaccine could be available in Chicago as early as next week.

The first vaccines could be allocated the week of December 14, pending final approval.

Lightfoot and Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr Allison Arwady held a news conference to update on COVID-19 and the city’s vaccination plan.

The Chicago Department of Public Health expects to receive 23,000 doses in the initial batch and additional doses of the vaccine every subsequent week.

Lightfoot directed the public to the city’s website on the vaccine.

When the vaccine becomes available, initial doses will be allocated to all 34 hospitals in the city.

“Following frontline healthcare workers, priority will be given to residents and staff at long-term care facilities, workers in essential and critical industries including emergency services personnel, people at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness due to underlying medical conditions, and people ages 65 years and older,” a statement from the mayor’s office said.

Earlier Wednesday Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,256 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 179 additional deaths.

Also Wednesday, U.S. health and defense officials laid out COVID-19 vaccine distribution for the country.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and several advisers to “Operation Warp Speed,” gave an update on the Trump administration’s effort to produce and distribute safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.