Lightfoot, Arwady expected to give COVID-19 update Sunday

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to join Chicago Health Commissionaire Dr Allison Arwady Sunday for a news conference and update on COVID-19 in Chicago.

COVID-19 cases are rising to the point where face masks are now recommended in most of Illinois, including Cook County and Chicago.

On Friday, the Chicago Department of Public Health said they recommend masks for everyone over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in public indoor settings.

The Centers for Disease Control added Cook County to the list of areas with substantial COVID-19 transmission. This means the agency recommends wearing masks in indoor public places. The county’s senior public health officer said expect updated masking guidance to come out.

Cook and Will county are the only area counties at this time to officially recommend masks inside for those who are vaccinated. Other area counties who have recently entered the “substantial transmission” category are McHenry, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Grundy and LaSalle counties.