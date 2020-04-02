Lightfoot announces public housing rent deferred for April amid pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - During an address Wednesday where Mayor Lightfoot covered a lot of ground, she announced the Chicago Housing Authority is deferring April rent for tenants.

For many, April 1 means rent is due. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands across the city are having trouble coming up with rent.

"The CHA announced that it will defer rent for thousands of tenants in public housing through the end of the month as the stay-at-home order remains in effect," Lightfoot said.

CHA serves more than 63,000 low-income families and individuals.

While the rent deferral does not apply to voucher holders who live in privately-owned rental housing, CHA will be reaching out to property owners and landlords in the Housing Choice Voucher program to urge them to work with their tenants during this uncertain time.

“The well-being of CHA residents continues to be our highest priority,” said CHA Acting CEO James L. Bebley. “While today April 1st marks the usual rent payment date, CHA has let residents know that they can defer payments until after the Stay at Home order has been lifted. We are working to provide as much support as possible to resident during these very challenging times.”

During Lightfoot's address, she also announced the COVID-19 death of a City of Chicago employee.

"This sobering moment should remind us that the numbers that we report every day are not mere statistics," Lightfoot said.

With the forecast calling for warmer days, the mayor again urged residents to stay at home to save lives.

"Each of our individual actions has a direct impact on everyone else and is truly a matter of life or death," Lightfoot said.

When asked today what the city will do when the pandemic is over, Mayor Lightfoot said some kind of celebration is in order.