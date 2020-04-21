Lightfoot announces citywide cloth mask donation drive

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 16: Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot arrives at Wrigley Field on April 16, 2020 in Chicago Illinois. Wrigley Field has been converted to a temporary satellite food packing and distribution center in cooperation with the Lakeville Food Pantry to support ongoing relief efforts underway in the city as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) announced Tuesday a citywide cloth mask drive to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

The “Chicago Together! Make a Mask, Give a Mask, Wear a Mask” donation drive will begin on Saturday, April 25 and run through Saturday, May 16.

Participants are encouraged to make and donate homemade cloth masks that will be distributed to homeless shelters, community health clinics, and other organizations to prevent outbreaks among high-risk residents, according to a statement from the mayor and OEMC.

The CDC recently issued guidance recommending the use of cloth face coverings in public when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

The CDC has provided information on how to make a cloth mask.

Mask drop off locations are listed below:

Aldermanic Offices

Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st Ward) | 1958 N. Milwaukee Avenue

Ald. Sophia King (4th Ward) | 435 E. 35th Street

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th Ward) | 2325 E. 71st Street

Ald. George Cardenas (12th Ward) | 2458 W. 38th Street

Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th Ward) | 6272 W. North Avenue

Ald. Felix Cardona (31st Ward) | 4605 W. Diversey Avenue

Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd Ward) | 2657 N. Clybourn Avenue

Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd Ward) | 3001 Irving Park Road

Ald. Samantha Nugent (39th Ward) | 4200 W. Lawrence Avenue

Ald. Anthony Napolitano (41st Ward) | 7442 N. Harlem Avenue

Ald. Tom Tunney (44th Ward) | 3223 N. Sheffield Ave.

Ald. James Cappleman (46th Ward) | 4544 N. Broadway Avenue

Ald. Harry Osterman (48th Ward) |5533 N. Broadway Avenue

Participating Churches

Apostolic Faith Church | 3823 S. Indiana Avenue

Austin Church of Christ | 4750 W Washington Boulevard

Blackwell-Israel Samuel AME Zion Church | 3956 S. Langley Avenue

Canaan Community Church | 1701 W. Garfield

Commonwealth Community Church | 140 W. 81st Street

Concord Baptist Church | 6319 S. Kimbark Avenue

Cosmopolitan Community Church | 5249 S. Wabash Avenue

Greater St. John Bible Church | 1256 N. Waller

Heritage International Food Distribution Center | 5312 W. North Avenue

Mount Carmel Bible Church | 740 E 42nd Street

Mount Vernon Baptist Church | 2622 W. Jackson Boulevard

New Mount Calvary | 1850 W. Marquette Road

Original Philadelphia M.B. Church | 6558 S. Carpenter Street

Park Manor Baptist Church | 8328 S. Green Street

People’s Church of the Harvest | 3750 West Fifth Avenue

Salem Baptist Church of Chicago | 752 E. 114th Street

St. James Unity Baptist | 900 S. Sacramento Boulevard

Trinity United Church of Christ | 400 W. 95th Street

Unity Fellowship Baptist Church | 211 N. Cicero Avenue