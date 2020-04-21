Lightfoot announces citywide cloth mask donation drive

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) announced Tuesday a citywide cloth mask drive to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
The “Chicago Together! Make a Mask, Give a Mask, Wear a Mask” donation drive will begin on Saturday, April 25 and run through Saturday, May 16.
Participants are encouraged to make and donate homemade cloth masks that will be distributed to homeless shelters, community health clinics, and other organizations to prevent outbreaks among high-risk residents, according to a statement from the mayor and OEMC.
The CDC recently issued guidance recommending the use of cloth face coverings in public when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
The CDC has provided information on how to make a cloth mask.
Mask drop off locations are listed below:
Aldermanic Offices
- Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st Ward) | 1958 N. Milwaukee Avenue
- Ald. Sophia King (4th Ward) | 435 E. 35th Street
- Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th Ward) | 2325 E. 71st Street
- Ald. George Cardenas (12th Ward) | 2458 W. 38th Street
- Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th Ward) | 6272 W. North Avenue
- Ald. Felix Cardona (31st Ward) | 4605 W. Diversey Avenue
- Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd Ward) | 2657 N. Clybourn Avenue
- Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd Ward) | 3001 Irving Park Road
- Ald. Samantha Nugent (39th Ward) | 4200 W. Lawrence Avenue
- Ald. Anthony Napolitano (41st Ward) | 7442 N. Harlem Avenue
- Ald. Tom Tunney (44th Ward) | 3223 N. Sheffield Ave.
- Ald. James Cappleman (46th Ward) | 4544 N. Broadway Avenue
- Ald. Harry Osterman (48th Ward) |5533 N. Broadway Avenue
Participating Churches
- Apostolic Faith Church | 3823 S. Indiana Avenue
- Austin Church of Christ | 4750 W Washington Boulevard
- Blackwell-Israel Samuel AME Zion Church | 3956 S. Langley Avenue
- Canaan Community Church | 1701 W. Garfield
- Commonwealth Community Church | 140 W. 81st Street
- Concord Baptist Church | 6319 S. Kimbark Avenue
- Cosmopolitan Community Church | 5249 S. Wabash Avenue
- Greater St. John Bible Church | 1256 N. Waller
- Heritage International Food Distribution Center | 5312 W. North Avenue
- Mount Carmel Bible Church | 740 E 42nd Street
- Mount Vernon Baptist Church | 2622 W. Jackson Boulevard
- New Mount Calvary | 1850 W. Marquette Road
- Original Philadelphia M.B. Church | 6558 S. Carpenter Street
- Park Manor Baptist Church | 8328 S. Green Street
- People’s Church of the Harvest | 3750 West Fifth Avenue
- Salem Baptist Church of Chicago | 752 E. 114th Street
- St. James Unity Baptist | 900 S. Sacramento Boulevard
- Trinity United Church of Christ | 400 W. 95th Street
- Unity Fellowship Baptist Church | 211 N. Cicero Avenue