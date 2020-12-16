Lightfoot announces $11M in grants to nearly 1,100 bars, restaurants and performance venues

CHICAGO — More financial relief is on the way for Chicago businesses struggling to survive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday that over $11 million in grants has been awarded to nearly 1,100 Chicago bars, restaurants and performance venues through two relief programs. The Chicago Hospitality Grant Program has awarded $10,000 in grants to 995 independent bars and restaurants while 100 performing arts venues have been awarded at least $10,000 in grants through the Performance Venue Relief Program

“We are at a critical moment in our fight against COVID-19 and we must continue to do everything we can to navigate this winter safely and successfully,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “These emergency funds demonstrate our commitment to doing everything in our power to supplement state and federal programs and help our businesses survive this difficult time.”

Also to ease the crunch on businesses, the City Council is set to pass legislation Wednesday, providing regulatory relief that includes extending license expiration dates to next July.