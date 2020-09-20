‘Let us play’: Illinois athletes to rally at Soldier Field ahead of Bears game

CHICAGO – Illinois high school athletes plan to rally at Soldier Field Sunday ahead of the Bears game demanding a return of fall sports.

This comes after athletes held two big rallies Saturday at the Thompson Center and at the Statehouse in Springfield. The rally at Soldier Field Sunday is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

Athletes argue playing is crucial for their physical and emotionally well-being as other Midwestern states have reinstated fall contact sports.

“We want him to know that we’re taking safety precautions to make sure we can play this fall and we want to have a great season,” football player Michael Florentine said.

Several events happened in the last week to try to convince Pritzker, Deputy Gov. of Education Jesse Ruiz and the state health department to reinstate football, soccer and volleyball which were all postponed until spring.

Pritzker said earlier this week he was not willing to sacrifice the health of students and their families.

Last week, IHSA sent Pritzker and Ruiz a letter to asking them to regain control to allow IHSA to decide whether kids should play.