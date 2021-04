LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The third most populated county in Illinois is opening the largest COVID-19 vaccination site yet.

Lake County, IL residents, particularly those who live in the northwestern part of the county, are now able to make a convenient appointment.

The new site at 400 E. Rollins Rd. offers a convenient new option to round Lake Beach and Antioch residents, among others.

You can go to Curative.com to register, or visit Lake County’s “All Vax” website.