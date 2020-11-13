Landlords struggle to pay their own bills as tenants can’t make rent

CHICAGO — With so many people facing financial hardships and unable to pay rent, the COVID-19 crisis is leading to a housing crisis in Illinois.

The burden of keeping people in their homes is falling on landlords, who are falling behind themselves.

Chicago Heights landlord Kevin Savage went door-to-door at his properties with a question for tenants Thursday: “Do you have the rent for this month?” He says he’s had the door closed in his face time and again.

“Tenants have not been paying; They have not paid the money, taxes are going up on us, on me. Water bills that the tenant does not pay, it goes on me,” Savage said. “I have to be able to pay all that in order to keep my house.”

The state did offer a temporary moratorium on evictions as more than 1 million Illinois residents found themselves out of work because of the pandemic and unable to make rent and mortgage payments.

A proposed bill that would have cancelled rent payments while also establishing a fund for landlords died in Springfield.

Last month, Governor JB Pritzker extended the state’s eviction moratorium through November. Tenants’ rights groups backed the measures which restrict landlords like Savage from removing a tenant for not paying rent.

“We encourage any landlords aware of this struggle and this conflict to join us in calling for this to be pushed up onto banks and investors and billionaires and millionaires who are profiting during this crisis, while the rest of us are struggling just to make ends meet,” said Ivy Abid, Chicago Tenants’ Movement.

In the meantime, Savage is left with a stack of unpaid bills: more than $50,000 including property taxes, fees, and water bills unpaid by tenants.

“The governor has to come out and help us,” Savage said. “I’m the voice for every landlord and I’d like this to be heard with the governor.”

Pritzker said Thursday it will likely take legislation to find a way to help struggling landlords and renters.

“So we’re continuing to look to how we’ll look to restore our landlords and their rights, we don’t want to have a bunch of homeless people especially now with this Covid storm like we’ve got now,” Pritzker said.

Savage knows he’ll soon face a question of his own: “how long do I have before I lose my house?”