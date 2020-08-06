Lakefront restaurants given green light to reopen

CHICAGO – Restaurants on the lakefront have been given the green light to reopen.

Employees at The Dock at Montrose Beach are busy working hard to get things in place.

The head chief didn’t expect the call that they would be able to reopen, but it came.

“It was a little surprising, we were waiting and waiting, anticipation was really building,” Chef Patrick Wasserman said.

Wasserman has been busy getting his staff ready for the new guidelines that didn’t exist last summer.

“We are taking precautions,” Wasserman said. “We are going to rope off the front end. They can only go through the beach side entrance.”

The owner said the news couldn’t come at a better time.

“Not being able to be open and welcome my customers year was really tough. It was tough psychologically it was depressing. But we always felt maybe there’s a chance we would be open,” owner Luke Cholodecki said.

The restaurant may be open, but the beach itself is still closed. There are concerns over how customers will get there.

“If you don’t know we are here you’re not going to see us. On the side of the road,” Cholodecki said. “So access is something we don’t know what it’s going to look like so.”

The Dock plans on being open seven days a week.