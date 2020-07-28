Lake Zurich COVID-19 cases linked to Fourth of July gatherings

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. — A large number of social gatherings around the Fourth of July may have fueled more than 70 new COVID-19 infections in the Northwest suburbs.

Investigators used contact tracing to make their determination after 73 people tested positive for coronavirus. Those people include students and adults in Lake Zurich as well as surrounding communities.

The Lake County Health Department says they are experiencing difficulty in getting people to respond to phone calls and texts from contact tracers. Officials urge anyone who has received a call from the department to return the call as soon as possible.

The number of positive cases are expected to rise in the days ahead.

The outbreak has already canceled summer sports camps at Lake Zurich High School.

The health department warns everyone attending a social gathering to wear a mask and maintain their distance.