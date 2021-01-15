Lake County to offer drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine appointments

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The Lake County Health Department announced Friday that starting on Monday, COVID-19 vaccinations will begin by appointment at the Lake County Fairgrounds.

As of now, the vaccinations are only available to those in Phase 1A; which is frontline healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff.

“This move to the Lake County Fairgrounds will expand our capacity to vaccinate people in Lake County and allows us to continue this important work during the coldest part of the year,” said Lake County Health Department Executive Director Mark Pfister. “To date, over 19,000 people have received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Lake County, and we are utilizing our existing and new partnerships to expand the number of providers across the county who can vaccinate the public throughout the next phases.”

In order to receive a vaccine from the Lake County Health Department, you must be registered on the AllVax Portal and have a confirmed appointment. When the health department receives a shipment of vaccine doses, a limited number of people who are eligible to receive the vaccine are notified to schedule an appointment through the AllVax system.

Those who may not have access to a computer are encouraged call the AllVax support team at (847) 377-8130.