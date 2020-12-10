Lake County residents can register online for COVID-19 vaccine

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Lake County is home to some of the worst COVID-19 hotspots in the Chicago area. So the local health department is looking at ways to get vaccines to people as quickly as possible.

The third-largest county in Illinois is said to be the first in the state to create an online portal for residents to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The “AllVax” portal, as it’s being called, is quick and easy to access. The portal is meant to save the time and stress that comes with searching for where and when to get the vaccine.

“The equity is going to be a huge part of this, and frankly, that’s one of the reasons we have this portal too. To assure that the first that need to get the vaccine, will get the vaccine,” said Mark Pfister executive director of the Lake County Dept. of Public Health.

Mark Pfister says the new portal will create an orderly process. The first 6000 doses of vaccine is earmarked for high risk Lake County doctors and nurses in close contact with coronavirus patients.

But after that, more doses will arrive and the new portal will assign appointments based on risk factors, for the most vulnerable to get vaccinated first.

The effort to combat the virus has been a difficult battle in Lake County, which is suffering from a 12.4% positivity rate with 28% of local hospital ICU beds still available in the county.

Lake County residents can register for the vaccine by going to AllVax.com.Lakecohealth.org or register by phone: 847-377-8130