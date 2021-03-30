Lake County officials announce expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as site soft opens

DEERFIELD, Ill. – The Lake County Health Department has expanded availability of appointments at the fairgrounds to those eligible in Phase 1B Plus.

Lake County officials soft opened a regional mass vaccination site this week in Deerfield, but there’s plans already in the works to add another Lake County site soon.

With COVID-19 vaccinations ramping up across the area, Deerfield’s recreation department is hoping to soon see 1,000 doses per day administered at the Patty Turner Center.

Executive Director of the Lake County Department of Health Mark Pfister said he was happy to receive unexpected vaccine doses, butfor the third most populated county in the state, Pfister says,

vaccines remain short.

“We have over 100 different different sites that we could be providing vaccine to. Unfortunately, I don’t have enough vaccine supply for everyone,” he said.

As of March 29, more than 279,013 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Lake County residents, and 99,017 residents (14.13% of the population) are fully vaccinated. So far, 70.83% of seniors age 65 and older and 23.54% of residents age 16-64 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.