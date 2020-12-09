Lake Barrington man who helped others with comfort dogs passes away from COVID-19

LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill. – A Lake Barrington man who dedicated his time to helping others during times of crisis recently passed away due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Following some of the most tragic events in our country, Rich Martin went in to help with a team of comfort dogs and volunteers.

Now, it’s his family who is receiving comfort following a crisis that hit too close to home.

Rich Martin lead the comfort dog ministry at Lutheran Church Charities.

Tim Hetzner, the president of LCC said whenever there was a crisis, Rich answered the call to help.

“It’s as if God was preparing him for this position, and Rich would say that, and certainly it’s true,” Hetzner said.

Hetzner said Rich started with LCC in 2013 and helped bring comfort dogs from Northbrook to people all across the country during times of need.

“Sandy Hook, the shooting at Sandy Hook, he had come out with the Boston Marathon Bombing, the Pulse Nightclub shooting, too many places,” Hetzner said.

A few weeks ago, Rich tested positive for COVID-19 and his comfort dog was there for him.

“They had two dogs – Emma and Ruthie, and Emma I understand didn’t leave his side until he went into the hospital,” Hetzner said.

Last week, Rich,68, passed away due to complications from COVID-19. But his legacy will continue to live on.

“Rich touched thousands of lives and left a piece of himself with all of the people who worked and who he responded to,” Hetzner said. “It’s just been a short time since he died, but we’re just overwhelmed with the number of lives that he touched, I don’t even think Rich realized the amount of people that he touched.”

Funeral services were held Tuesday.