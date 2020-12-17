Labor board denies CTU’s attempt to stop CPS return to classroom plan

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools just got a boost in its effort to bring students back to classrooms as the state’s education labor board has denied a union request to stop the plan.

CPS in a statement said they are happy with the decision that was made. This is the second time the Chicago Teachers Union has been denied by the labor board.

The CTU said the Chicago Board of Educations hasn’t bargained with them over safety issues. Yet, the two sides have met more than 40 times since last summer.

“It is unclear though whether these meetings constitute as bargaining session.” The Chicago Board of Education says they were, the union says they weren’t.

The union is fining CPS’ decision to return to in-person learning, saying they are not satisfied with safety protocols put in place at CPS schools.

CPS meanwhile put out a video that aims to show parents the steps the district has taken to keep children and staff safe. The roughly 10-minute video goes through a number of different schools and shows how each school’s day may look a little different, but all following the basic public health guidelines.

Facemasks will be required, everyone will go through a basic health screening before entering school buildings and temperatures will be taken.

There will be enhanced cleaning and classrooms will have no more than 15 kids each so they can stay spread out. CPS says each classroom will have a HEPA air purifier to kill bacteria and viruses.

CPS wants to bring back special education students and preschoolers in January, and the rest of the grades in February.

Parents still have the option to keep kids home and continue remote learning if they do not feel safe.

So far, a CPS survey shows more than 77,000 students have opted to return to class but that about 37 percent of those who are eligible.

However, CPS didn’t hear back from 33,000 parents — they will automatically be learning remotely. The teachers union is asking the Illinois Educational Labor Relations board for an injunction against this plan. CPS says studies have shown schools can open safely. They clashed at separate virtual meetings on Wednesday.

The union is pushing for a beefed up remote learning plan, which includes:

Reduced live screen time

More material for use at home

More built in time for educators to collaborate with parents and caregivers