Kids out of schools, adults working from home: Shoppers stock up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Shoppers across the Chicago area stocked up on supplies Friday. Earlier Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced schools across the state would close from March 17 through the March 30 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Long lines were reported inside the Costco on Ashland Avenue. Some customers told WGN News they waited nearly an hour to check out.

Most of the meat coolers inside were empty and bread was wiped off the shelves.

It is a similar scene at stores all over the Chicago area and around the country. Targets, Walmarts, and grocery stores are packed as panic buying escalates.

At the Woodman's store in Carpentersville, the store was so busy the store had to shut down and kick shoppers out until 5 a.m. Saturday in order to restock.

Shelves at Trader Joe's in East Lakeview are nearly empty tonight. Headed into the weekend, Chicago shoppers are hitting the stores hard as 14 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Illinois. More this tonight at 9 on the WGN News pic.twitter.com/aq8edOGShy — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) March 14, 2020

There were more than 100 abandoned carts full of food because shoppers didn't want to wait in line and much of it needing to be thrown out.

Many stores have had to institute rationing and only allowing limited quantities of bottled water and toilet paper.

If you can't find what you need, in particular toilet paper, some have suggested trying office supply stores, home improvement stores and drug stores.

Trader Joe's in Lakeview

Trader Joe's in Lakeview

Trader Joe's in Lakeview

Trader Joe's in Lakeview