Kids 12 to 15 now officially eligible to be vaccinated in Chicago

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine to children 12 and up starting Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control approved administering the shots to kids from 12 to 15 Wednesday. The side effects are the same in children as in adults — sore arm, fever and chills or body aches.

The vaccine can now also be administered at the same time as other shots.

Six Chicago-run vaccination sites, and the United Center’s federally operated location, are ready to start administering the shots to kids Thursday.

The city sites allow walk-ups. A parent or guardian must accompany any minor under age 18.

Chicago-operated vaccine site appointments can be booked now through the city’s call center at 312.746.4835 or through www.zocdoc.com/vaccine.